US targets Myanmar military over Rohingya violence

WASHINGTON: The United States announced Monday it was withdrawing military assistance from Myanmar units and officers involved in violence against Rohingya Muslims that has triggered a massive exodus.

"We express our gravest concern with recent events in Rakhine state and the violent, traumatic abuses Rohingya and other communities have endured," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in announcing the punitive measures.

"It is imperative that any individuals or entities responsible for atrocities, including non-state actors and vigilantes, be held accountable."