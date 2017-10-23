Tillerson's strong message for Pakistan ahead of visit

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday he would be flying to Pakistan on Tuesday to reinforce the Trump administration’s demand that Islamabad move against the Taliban and other extremists allegedly based inside its borders or face the consequences.

Speaking at a brief news conference after his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other U.S. and Afghan officials in a brief, unreported visit to Afghanistan, Tillerson said, “We have made some very specific requests of Pakistan in order for them to take action to undermine the support the Taliban receives and other terrorist organizations receive.”

U.S. policy toward Islamabad “will be based upon whether they take action that we feel is necessary to move the process forward for both creating opportunity for reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan but also ensuring a stable future for Pakistan,” he continued.