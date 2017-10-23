Researchers reveal origami concrete barriers to end all traffic noise

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: According to a new ground-breaking invention, it is now finally possible to reduce traffic-induced noise by 90 percent.

Study conducted at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor revealed an origami inspired method that makes use of a flat surface relying on cylinders that are drawn closer or farther apart, diffusing noise in different frequency range.

Invented by Professors Kon-Well Wang and Manoj Thota, the origami sonic barrier prototype has the ability to reduce traffic noise to a great extent.

Having to face failure before, this project was initiated by researchers when the noise from concrete walls erected on to the roads couldn’t be reduced.

“The traffic noise that could otherwise be heard as far as a mile away would now only be perceived from a distance of 0.3 miles with these barriers,” Thota said.

It is said by both the researchers that this is a real-world application that can get best results if used correctly