Mon October 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Hundreds of dogs dress up for annual parade in Manhattan

Every year around this time, New Yorkers gear up for the popular Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade held at the Tompkins Square.

Hundreds of dogs dressed up in exciting and unique costumes and thousands of spectators gathered to watch them.

The show being part of a tradition that is celebrated for the past two decades will mark its 27th edition this year.

At the parade, dogs were seen dressed up as a kissing booth, as a lion, devil, Trump, sailor, millionaire, pilot, Hugh Hefner and tour guide.

