Ivanka to give business lessons to madrassa students in India

HYDERABAD, India: In a day’s long workshop organized in Hyderabad, Ivanka Trump, daughter of the United States’ President Donald Trump, will address some 300 participants out of which 18 are madrassah students.

The workshop named ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’ is a prequel to the three-day Global Entreprenuership Summit (GES) in Hyderabad that features America’s first daughter coming at a platform aimed to educate young and aspiring future entrepreneurs.

The workshop is a joint collaboration of US Consulate General in Hyderabad, Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and the Hyderabad chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE)

Madrassah students having limited exposure to the outside world will be given a chance to be mentored by TiE, a global network of entrepreneurs founded in 1992.

"Even madrassa students can transform ideas into businesses provided they are given right knowledge," said MANUU's Chancellor Zafar Sareshwala.

The workshop will take place on October 27 and provide a chance to five best participants to intern with some of the world-leading business companies.