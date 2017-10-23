Mon October 23, 2017
October 23, 2017

Corruption case: SHC dismisses Sharjeel Memon’s bail plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon and 12 others in a graft case. 

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, hearing the Rs5.76 billion corruption case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), rejected the pleas seeking extension in their bails in the case.

Later, lawyers escorted Sharjeel Memon, who was on a bail plea, to courtroom of the SHC Chief Justice to protect him from possible arrest.

A NAB team is already present in the court to arrest the former Sindh minister.

Memon, who returned to Pakistan in March this year after ending his near two-year-long self-imposed exile, was arrested on his arrival by NAB but later obtained bail.  

The other accused in the case include former Sindh information secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani, officials of the information department and members of private advertising agencies. 

