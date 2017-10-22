Cristiano Ronaldo’s son proves football is in his blood

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has posted video of his son seven-year-old Ronald Junior netting a screamer from half-way in a kids game.

The video shows Ronald Jr. scores a stunner as he lifts the ball over several defenders and fires it into the top-right corner during a youth game on a sandy pitch in Madrid.

It seems Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have passed on his footballing abilities to his son.

Ronaldo was filming the stunning strike and the proud father posted it on social media to show off the goal to his fans.