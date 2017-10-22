Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son proves football is in his blood

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has posted video of his son seven-year-old Ronald Junior netting a screamer from half-way in a kids game.

The video shows Ronald Jr. scores a stunner as he lifts the ball over several defenders and fires it into the top-right corner during a youth game on a sandy pitch in Madrid.

It seems Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have passed on his footballing abilities to his son.

Ronaldo was filming the stunning strike and the proud father posted it on social media to show off the goal to his fans.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Kohli century fires India to 280-8 against N.Zealand

Kohli century fires India to 280-8 against N.Zealand
Waqar Younis son Azaan Waqar starts using twitter

Waqar Younis son Azaan Waqar starts using twitter
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan on despite major pull outs

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan on despite major pull outs
Wasim Akram feels proud watching his son playing rugby

Wasim Akram feels proud watching his son playing rugby
Load More load more