Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India beat Pakistan 4-0, enter final of Hero Asia Cup Hockey

India beat Pakistan 4-0, enter final of Hero Asia Cup Hockey

DHAKA: India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the Super Four match of the Hero Asia Cup Hockey to advance to the final at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Saturday.

Now, India await the winner of the Malaysia vs Korea match, while Pakistan will play for the third position match Sunday.

In the first quarter of the match, both the teams didn't manage to score any goal but India scored quick goals in the last two quarters.

Though Pakistan got some penalty corners initially but failed to capitalise on the opportunities.

After two scoreless quarters, India scored four quick goals one after another in the third and fourth quarters of the game.

From India, Satbir Singh scored first goal for India in the 39th minute, Harmanpreet Singh followed with the second in the 51st minute, third by Lalit Upadhyay in the 52nd minute, and fourth by Gurjant Singh in the 57th minute.

Earlier, the Hero Hockey Asia Cup match was delayed by 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Shoaib Malik wishes to play till next World Cup

Shoaib Malik wishes to play till next World Cup
Kohli hails India´s latest spin attack

Kohli hails India´s latest spin attack
Perera to lead Sri Lanka Twenty20 squad for Pakistan series

Perera to lead Sri Lanka Twenty20 squad for Pakistan series
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing
Load More load more