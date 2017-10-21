India beat Pakistan 4-0, enter final of Hero Asia Cup Hockey

DHAKA: India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the Super Four match of the Hero Asia Cup Hockey to advance to the final at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Saturday.

Now, India await the winner of the Malaysia vs Korea match, while Pakistan will play for the third position match Sunday.

In the first quarter of the match, both the teams didn't manage to score any goal but India scored quick goals in the last two quarters.

Though Pakistan got some penalty corners initially but failed to capitalise on the opportunities.

After two scoreless quarters, India scored four quick goals one after another in the third and fourth quarters of the game.

From India, Satbir Singh scored first goal for India in the 39th minute, Harmanpreet Singh followed with the second in the 51st minute, third by Lalit Upadhyay in the 52nd minute, and fourth by Gurjant Singh in the 57th minute.

Earlier, the Hero Hockey Asia Cup match was delayed by 90 minutes.