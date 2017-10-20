12 killed in drone attack near Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR: US drones on Friday fired missiles near Pak-Afghan border, killing at least 12 people and destroying six militant hideouts, Geo News reported.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that the unmanned aircraft fired six missiles in Khosh Kurram area of Afghanistan, and three drones were still hovering in the area.

It was the fifth such attack in as many days. At least 41 people including Jamaat-ul-Ahrar chief Umar Khalid Khorasani have been killed in the drone attacks.

Senior militant commander Asad Afridi has emerged as the favorite to become the new leader of a deadly Pakistani Taliban faction, militant sources said on Friday, days after a US drone strike killed Khorasani.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter faction of the Pakistani Taliban, has killed hundreds of people in bomb attacks and is considered one of the most dangerous militant groups in the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.

With additional input from Reuters