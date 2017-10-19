Thu October 19, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

35 people injured in Balochistan grenade attacks

QUETTA: At least 35 people were injured in two separate grenade attacks in Balochistan's Mastung and Gwadar areas on Thursday evening.

According to police official, the first attack was reported when a biker hurled a grenade near a mobile market at Safar Khan Chowk in Mastung, injuring 15 people. Police and rescue teams immediately rushed to the site.

All the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Mastung. While cops cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, Police added.

Hours after the Mastung attack, another incident of grenade attack occurred at Airport road, Gwadar, where at least 20 people were injured at Al-Zubair hotel. Most of the injured were labourers from Sindh who were having their dinner when the attack took place, police sources said. The injured have been shifted to DHQ Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri has condemned the incidents and asked the authorities to submit a report on the blasts.

 

