Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Indian government's bid to control growing smog in the country

Indian government's bid to control growing smog in the country

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to address the growing air pollution on Diwali, Indian government closed down the coal powered electricity plant but also banned citizens and traders from using private generators.

International media reported that the decision was taken in view of the growing pollution and clouds of dust gathering in the sky.

It was also stated that farmers, in post Diwali celebration, after harvesting the crops burn down their remnants which adds significantly to the air pollution in the atmosphere.

The growing smog has encapsulated the city and is causing problems for the citizens. For this purpose, the government has halted operations of the 700-watt-producing coal power plant and also banned use of diesel-powered generators in an attempt to immediately control the fast-spreading smog.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Environment

Delhi braces for pollution ´airpocalypse´ as smog looms

Delhi braces for pollution ´airpocalypse´ as smog looms
22nd Busan Film Festival kicked off

22nd Busan Film Festival kicked off
International Day for Disaster Reduction today

International Day for Disaster Reduction today
Winter season’s first snowfall in China

Winter season’s first snowfall in China
Load More load more