Indian government's bid to control growing smog in the country

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to address the growing air pollution on Diwali, Indian government closed down the coal powered electricity plant but also banned citizens and traders from using private generators.

International media reported that the decision was taken in view of the growing pollution and clouds of dust gathering in the sky.

It was also stated that farmers, in post Diwali celebration, after harvesting the crops burn down their remnants which adds significantly to the air pollution in the atmosphere.

The growing smog has encapsulated the city and is causing problems for the citizens. For this purpose, the government has halted operations of the 700-watt-producing coal power plant and also banned use of diesel-powered generators in an attempt to immediately control the fast-spreading smog.