Thu October 19, 2017
Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Trudeau’s Diwali wish on Twitter criticized by Hindu community

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to wish the Hindu community a happy Diwali but he is being severely crticised by several users for his choice of words.

‘Diwali Mubarak’, Trudeau greeted his 3.71 million followers, with a picture of himself in a black sherwani, lighting a lamp.

“Diwali Mubarak! We’re celebrating in Ottawa tonight. #HappyDiwali!” reads the caption of the image that has been retweeted nearly 800 times and ‘liked’ by 3.5K users.

As the word ‘Mubarak’ has its origins in Arabic, he was asked to correct the mistake by the Hindu community.

Trudeau also posted a photo of him lighting a ceremonial lamp during celebrations in the city of Ottawa, as Indian High Commissioner Vikas Swarup and members of the Indian diaspora looked on.

This is not the first time that Trudeau is wishing Indians across the world on their festival. The Canadian PM has been known to routinely take to social media to celebrate different cultures and faiths.

Earlier this year, he wished everyone on Eid Al-Fitur and also offered Vaisakhi greetings and Pongal greetings as well.

The Hindus all over the world are  celebrating ‘Diwqali’ - the festival of lights - on October 19.

