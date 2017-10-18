Wed October 18, 2017
National

October 18, 2017

FIA arrests three for playing Blue Whale game in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency has taken three people into custody for playing Blue Whale game in Lahore.

The suspects have also confessed to kidnapping a young boy in connection with the game.

The FIA took action on the directives of Interior Ministry after the government of Pakistan received a letter from Interpol in which it had shared information in this regard.

The accused told the officials that they played the Blue Whale game and kidnapped a person in accordance with it.

They also confessed to releasing a video on social media after tying kidnapped youth’s hands and feet.

The agency is also in search of their two other accomplices.

Blue Whale game became notoriously famous for its absurd and dangerous contents. Game entices people to commit suicide after fulfillment of few unusual and risky tasks.

 

 

