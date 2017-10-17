'doctHERs' startup from Pakistan wins int’l competition at World Health Summit in Berlin

BERLIN: Pakistani startup doctHERs have won the World Health Summit Startup Track 2017 in Berlin.

For doctHERs, the first place at the 9th World Health Summit startup competition is a special achievement: "I am very glad and this is a true honor for Pakistan". Speaking with The News, Dr. Asher said.

This is a validation of our concept that women in Pakistan or elsewhere get a full chance for participation in the workforce in particular in healthcare." Such acknowledgments will certainly help women around the world," added Asher Hasan.

Dr. Asher Hasan, CEO was awarded the first prize by Federal Health Minister Herman Gröhe, the patron of the international competition, in front of about 600 guests from all over the world.

German Federal Minister of Health congratulated the doctHERs team and appreciated the idea of improving women's participative role in healthcare.

"We need good ideas to make the future of global healthcare active," said Gröhe in his speech.

Start-up competition of the World Health Summit is "an important opportunity for networking and to make new contacts" Minister added.

70 startups from 25 countries had applied, 10 finalists from six countries presented their ideas for future healthcare in a pitch at the World Health Summit.

In the end, doctHERs convinced the jury the most. "The startup not only has a decisive influence on the health care system but also shows a contemporary and important direction for a social change. The idea has the potential to sustainably improve the lives of many people around the world." said the Jury member.

The competition winner doctHERs, will get comprehensive business coaching of the incubator FLYING HEALTH, exclusive contacts of potential mentors and sponsors from the global network of World Health Summit. doctHERs representative will be invited to Berlin for the 10th World Health Summit in 2018.