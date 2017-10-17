Tue October 17, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Bicycle rider performs dangerous stunts on iced glacier

PARIS: A cycle rider from France amazed people by cycling on an iced glacier thousands of  feet above the sea level.

Despite of uneven terrain and narrow pathways, his cycle didn’t lose balance or fell anywhere, nor he was looking afraid of the difficult ride.

Rider fulfilled his adventure some 8,530 feet high amidst severe weather conditions. This dangerous stunt took place on a mountain range extended between Italy, France and Switzerland.

