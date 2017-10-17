Tue October 17, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

UN drone shows rare footage of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar

A rare footage recently captured by United Nations drone shows the aerial view of Rohingya Muslims crossing the Bangladesh border in order to seek refuge.

Ever since acts of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Myanmar broke out, some 500,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in just five weeks.

Even after fleeing, the misery of these Rohingya refugees has not eased.

Living in over-crowded refugee camps of Cox Bazar, it has been reported that an eminent number of Rohingya Muslim children spend their days and nights without any parental supervision.

