Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Chinese doctorate student with ALS to donate all organs after death

Chinese doctorate student with ALS to donate all organs after death

A 29-year-old Chinese amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patient has touched many hearts with her last wish to donate all her organs after death.

The woman, Lou Tao, who is also a doctorate student at China’s leading Peking University, wrote the special will when she was sound of mind. “After I’m gone, please leave my head for medical studies. I hope future medical treatment could cure those with ALS. Please follow my words: donate all my other organs to patients in need, as long as they can help save lives,” said Lou, adding that she wants her ashes scattered over the Yangtze River.

According the People’s Daily, China, Lou’s family signed the donation registration papers on her behalf on Oct. 9 and Lou has been sleeping under deep sedation ever since.

Lou started feeling physically weak since August 2015. She was diagnosed with ALS last January in Beijing. Even on a respirator, the female history PhD student never gave up on her studies. She has listened to more than 60 books during her hospitalization.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Clinton accuses WikiLeaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape

Clinton accuses WikiLeaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
Three dead as Hurricane Ophelia fans wildfires in Spain

Three dead as Hurricane Ophelia fans wildfires in Spain
California fire toll rises to 40

California fire toll rises to 40
Drone hit Canadian airliner: minister

Drone hit Canadian airliner: minister
Load More load more