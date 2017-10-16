Chinese doctorate student with ALS to donate all organs after death

A 29-year-old Chinese amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patient has touched many hearts with her last wish to donate all her organs after death.

The woman, Lou Tao, who is also a doctorate student at China’s leading Peking University, wrote the special will when she was sound of mind. “After I’m gone, please leave my head for medical studies. I hope future medical treatment could cure those with ALS. Please follow my words: donate all my other organs to patients in need, as long as they can help save lives,” said Lou, adding that she wants her ashes scattered over the Yangtze River.

According the People’s Daily, China, Lou’s family signed the donation registration papers on her behalf on Oct. 9 and Lou has been sleeping under deep sedation ever since.

Lou started feeling physically weak since August 2015. She was diagnosed with ALS last January in Beijing. Even on a respirator, the female history PhD student never gave up on her studies. She has listened to more than 60 books during her hospitalization.