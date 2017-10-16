Mon October 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Dar to appear before NAB court today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will appear before an accountability court in a NAB corruption reference today.

The NAB had filed the reference against Dar for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Strict security measures have been taken for the appearance of the finance minister before the court, which will hold the fifth hearing, in which statement of the fourth prosecution witness will be recorded today.  

On Oct 2, during the last hearing, two prosecution witnesses recorded their statements and submitted details of bank accounts linked to Dar. 

Khawaja Harris, Dar's counsel, objected to the veracity of the documents submitted by Tariq Javed of Al Baraka Bank — one of the witnesses — saying if the court desires continuing proceedings in such a manner, then the case will be wrapped up in a few days.

"Electronic statements cannot be taken as primary evidence," Harris argued, requesting the court to make his objection part of its record.

However, NAB Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq counter argued that it is the court’s job to decide what constitutes as primary evidence and that any missing or unverified documents can be added and corrected later.

