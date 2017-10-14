Video shows US couple driving through California wildfire

A US couple filmed their journey to safety while surrounded by flames amid wildfires that have killed over 30 people and destroyed thousands of homes in California.

According to Dailymail, Andre Epstein and Neda Monshat didn’t know the road had been considered too dangerous to drive on as they fled their home that was entirely engulfed by the fire.

The video shows flames licking both sides of their car as they drove though the fire for 10 minutes.

The Mail reported that the couple was woken in the middle of the night by a neighbor alerting that wildfire was coming over a nearby hill and quickly approaching their home.

The death toll from California´s wildfires rose to 33 on Friday as firefighters made some progress in containing the infernos but said intensifying winds were a concern.

An estimated 5,700 structures have been destroyed by the wildfires, up from 3,500 reported on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders remained in place meanwhile for several towns in California´s wine-producing Napa and Sonoma counties, where hundreds of people have already lost their homes to the fast-moving infernos.



