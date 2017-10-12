Thu October 12, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

US fails to qualify for World Cup 2018

US soccer team could not qualify for the Fifa World Cup 2018 for the first time since 1986.

Trinidad and Tobago defeated team US in the qualifying round match as well as from the race of the World Cup.

According to reports, the US competed against Trinidad and Tobago in the match. Despite of looking confident after defeating Panama last week, the US team could not give a good performance on the field against Trinidad and Tobago.

The US team lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago.

Coach Bruce Arena looked dejected after his team’s defeat and accepted responsibility for the loss.

 

