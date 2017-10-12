Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trump again blasts Iran nuke deal as certification decision looms

Trump again blasts Iran nuke deal as certification decision looms

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump again dismissed the Iran nuclear accord as terrible for America, as he prepares to announce a key decision on whether to certify Iran´s compliance with it.

"This is the worst deal. We got nothing," Trump told Fox News in reference to the 2015 accord negotiated with Iran by the United States and five other world powers.

It gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program in a bid to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

"We did it out of weakness when actually, we have great strength," said Trump.

"We will see what happens pretty soon," said Trump, who must announce his decision on whether to certify Iran´s compliance by the end of the week.

Every 90 days the president has to notify Congress as to whether he believes Iran is complying with the accord and if the lifting of sanctions is in the interest of the American people.

So far Trump has certified the accord but said the next deadline on Sunday is the crucial one.

Several US officials have said Trump might this time choose not certify the accord.

If he chooses not to certify, Trump would be defying the opinion of some of his top advisers, European countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

A decision by Trump to decertify the deal would leave it at grave risk, with the US Congress having 60 days to decide whether to re-impose specific sanctions on Tehran that were lifted because of the diplomatic pact.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump to name White House aide to homeland security post

Trump to name White House aide to homeland security post
Putin got a new puppy on his 65th birthday

Putin got a new puppy on his 65th birthday
21 dead in ´catastrophic´ California wildfires

21 dead in ´catastrophic´ California wildfires
UN Security Council to hear Kofi Annan brief on Myanmar

UN Security Council to hear Kofi Annan brief on Myanmar
Load More load more