Wed October 11, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Indian Army Brigadier pleads guilty of affairs with Colonel’s wife

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army officer of Brigadier rank has been sentenced by a General Courts Martial (GCM) of the Army to four-year loss of seniority for promotion purposes and awarded him a ‘severe reprimand’ after he pleaded guilty to charges of committing adultery with the wife of a Colonel, Indian media reported.

According to Indian Express report, the GCM had started in Binaguri in West Bengal in May this year and was presided upon by the General Officer Commanding of a mountain division in the rank of Major General.

The Brigadier had been commanding a Brigade in Sikkim and was attached to the mountain division to face the court-martial.

The report quoted sources as saying that the accused Brigadier pleaded guilty to the charges against him. 

This is perhaps the reason that he was handed over a comparatively lighter sentence instead of five years’ rigorous imprisonment usually awarded in similar cases, a senior officer told Indian Express.

