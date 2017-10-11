Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Prison-themed hotel attracts customers in Bangkok

The Sook Station is a prison-themed hotel in Bangkok where guests are given black-and-white striped pajamas and a curfew.

Guest staying at the hotel go through all the standard prison booking procedures. The rooms of the Sook station are decorated with iron bars.

The guests get a mug shot, uniform and are assigned a number during their stay.

The hotel enforces a lights-out curfew and some guests  share  a communal bathroom.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Muslims flee Rajasthan village after singer killed in argument with Hindu priest

Muslims flee Rajasthan village after singer killed in argument with Hindu priest
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press briefing with Ukrainian counterpart

Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press briefing with Ukrainian counterpart
Bidding farewell to

Bidding farewell to "the people's king"
Turkey´s wine industry refuses to wither

Turkey´s wine industry refuses to wither
Load More load more