Prison-themed hotel attracts customers in Bangkok

The Sook Station is a prison-themed hotel in Bangkok where guests are given black-and-white striped pajamas and a curfew.

Guest staying at the hotel go through all the standard prison booking procedures. The rooms of the Sook station are decorated with iron bars.

The guests get a mug shot, uniform and are assigned a number during their stay.

The hotel enforces a lights-out curfew and some guests share a communal bathroom.