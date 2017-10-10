Shafiq reaches 100 as Pakistan look to save series

DUBAI: A sure-footed century by Asad Shafiq kept Pakistan’s hopes of saving the Test series alive in the opening session of the final day of Dubai Test on Tuesday.

Shafiq brought up his 100 off 151 balls, as he and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took Pakistan past 200, chasing a target of 317 in a thrilling final day of the day-night Test.

On Monday, both Shafiq and Sarfraz hit fighting half-centuries to thwart Sri Lanka and set up an enthralling finish.

Shafiq scored an unbeaten 86 while Sarfraz was 57 not out as they lifted Pakistan from a perilous position at 52-5 to 198-5 at close after being set a daunting target of 317.

The pair added 146 for the unbroken sixth-wicket stand to leave Pakistan needing another 119 runs with five wickets in hand to level the series. Sri Lanka won a nail-biting first Test in Abu Dhabi by 21 runs.