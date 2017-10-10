'Only the Brave' premiere: Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges honor first responders as "heroes"

With a giant flag suspended from the top of two fire engines, and Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter circling low overhead, the premiere of “Only the Brave” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles was set.

Sony's Only the Brave premiere saw the reunion of its stars Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Taylor Kitsch and Miles Teller, but the true spotlight was on an entirely different group.

The forthcoming film Only the Brave welcomed some real-life heroes to their red carpet world premiere.

With the American flag as the backdrop, 100 first responders stepped onto the carpet. These first responders helped those who were affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake in Mexico City.

They also helped and are still giving aid to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

The Columbia Pictures drama film Only the Brave centers around the tragic true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite team of firefighters specially trained to deal with wildfires, who lost 19 of their crew in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona.