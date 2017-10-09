Maryam Nawaz appears before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has appeared before an accountability court in connection with corruption references.

The accountability court is hearing corruption cases filed against the Sharif family in connection with three references including Avenfield, Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Ltd by NAB.

NAB Judge Muhammad Bashir directed Maryam Nawaz to submit a surety bond worth Rs5 million to ensure that she would appear in future hearings. She was also provided copies of the references.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris prayed the court to grant an exemption to his client from appearing before the court.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed granting exemption to the former prime minister.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until 10am.

Earlier, accompanying PML-N leaders including Pervez Rashid, Asif Kirmani, Maryam Aurangzaib, Anoushay Rehman and a legal team, Maryam arrived at the court amid tight security.

The former prime minister did not appear in court today as he is in London to attend his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In the wee hours of Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Capt (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from the Islamabad airport, shortly after he returned from London along with his wife Maryam Nawaz.

A six-member NAB team waited outside Rawal lounge of the airport for the arrest of Capt (retd) Safdar, as the airport authorities stopped them from entering the lounge.

The NAB will produce Capt (retd) Safdar before the accountability court.

On Oct 2, Judge Mohammad Bashir, during the hearing, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Safdar, Hussain and Hasan, and bailable warrants for Maryam.