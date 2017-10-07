Interesting facts about the British Royal family’s eating habits

It is easy to assume that the royal British family eats from diamond encrusted plates and gold plated bowls but there are interesting eating habits of the royals that nobody knew about until Darren McGrady, their royal chef, revealed them in an interview with Marie Claire.

Some revelations that left royal family fans surprised is that Princess Diana completely avoided red meat and sometimes ate lamb when with guests but avoided hamburgers and steak altogether. She suffered from bulimia- a binge eating disorder and asked to be served fat-free versions of the dish that the guests were being served. She was a fan of fish.

Her sons William and Harry were ardent fans of McDonald’s and were as obsessed with toys as anybody could be.

The Queen is said to have a thing against garlic, its taste and its smell. So no food that went to the table contained any garlic. Her favourite food is, however, dark chocolate, “ The darker the chocolate, the tastier it is”.

She is also known to be in the habit of the last one to descend the dinner table. Whenever the dinner party included the Queen, dinner was held at 8:30 while the Queen was given 8:15 as the dinner time. Everybody expected her to get late.

Prince Phillip is reported to have swapped food with the palace staff sometimes.

The Queen chooses her food from a selection of items on a menu card. Her menu is decided for three days in advance and she follows it religiously.

One of the most interesting things about the Royals is that they all dress up formally for dinner. It’s a special ritual for all the members to sit down together and have quality food.