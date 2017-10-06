Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

CM hosts reception for Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader
Read More

Mamnoon praises Bohra community’s leader for promoting harmony

President Mamnoon Hussain met on Monday the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community,...

Read More
Advertisement

Indian Bohra community members acknowledge peaceful environment in Pakistan

Indian Bohra community members acknowledge peaceful environment in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Bohra community members belonging to various countries including Indian nationals are returning to their countries on culmination of their annual congregation held in Karachi during Muharram after more than two decades.

According to Inter Services Public Relations more than 21,000 foreigners including nearly 12,000 Indians participated in this event which was organised during Muharram at Karachi from 22- 30 September after a gap of 21 years.

Number of Indian citizens moving by road through Wagha border gate expressed their acknowledgment for peaceful environment and hospitality extended to them during the stay.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab visited facilitation Center established at Wahga border for their arrival/ departure.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Dr Asim voices support to army leadership upon return to Pakistan

Dr Asim voices support to army leadership upon return to Pakistan
Air Marshal Farooq Habib appointed as Vice Chief of the Air Staff

Air Marshal Farooq Habib appointed as Vice Chief of the Air Staff
Interior minister urges religious leaders to denounce fatwas on social media

Interior minister urges religious leaders to denounce fatwas on social media
Imran submits details of payments made to Jemima

Imran submits details of payments made to Jemima
Load More load more