Five Indian military personnel killed in chopper crash

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, killing five military personnel.

The Mi-17 V5 helicopter that was on an "air maintenance mission" crashed at Tawang area around 6:00 am, Indian media quoted an Air Force spokesman as saying.

Reports said an inquiry panel has been ordered to ascertain cause of the crash. The Indian Air Force is using almost 100 Mi-17 V5 choppers that are considered the backbone of the force.