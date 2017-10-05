Thu October 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

FO: US can’t scapegoat Pakistan on its failures in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the US could not scapegoat Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, dismissing Gen Dunford’s remarks in which he alleged that Islambad’s premier spy agency had links with armed groups.

In a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the US were trying to blame Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan. The former US secretary of state’s statement on Pakistan’s policy regarding terrorism was on record.

Pakistani forces had been taking indiscriminate action against the hideouts of terrorists, clearing areas of militants.

He said that the foreign minister, who is currently in America, had taken up the issue of human rights violence in Kashmir with his US counterpart.

