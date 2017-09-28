Thu September 28, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

World’s first oil painted movie: Trailer of Loving Vincent released

PARIS: World’s first movie that is made entirely out of paintings is about, none other than the great painter, Vincent Van Gogh, himself.

 

Loving Vincent tells the mysterious story of the life and tragic death of Vincent Gogh who is one of the biggest names in the history of painters.

 

The film was shot with actors and then painted on canvases frame by frame. The film took 4 years to develop with over 100 painters that worked on the paintings in different studios in Poland and Athens. Over 65,000 frames were painted on 1000 canvases.

 

According to the creator’s website, “The reason we made the film is not because we want to be the first, or that we want to set any records, it is because we believe that you cannot truly tell Vincent’s story without his paintings, so we needed to bring his paintings to life.”

 

Some of the most famous Gogh’s paintings include Starry Night, Café Terrace at Night, Wheatfield with Crows and Sunflowers.

