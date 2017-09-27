Wed September 27, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Google celebrates 19th birthday with 19 games from Doodles past

Google’s latest Doodle for its 19th anniversary is a birthday surprise spinner that takes players back to its most memorable Doodle games. Spin the wheel to play interactive browser games from the past 19 years, like a musical puzzle game celebrating Beethoven’s 245th birthday, or this adorable Magic Cat Academy Halloween game from 2016.

Google has also added a brand-new Snake game to its Search Funbox, which is one of the 19 wheel surprises among other search result games like tic-tac-toe, and an Earth Day quiz. You can play it anytime by searching “snake game,” or just search “Google birthday surprise spinner” to give the wheel a spin and try out the other Doodle games.

The wheel also includes the 2010 Pac Man browser game, which time management software company RescueTime famously alleged cost the economy $120 million and 4.8 million hours of lost productivity. For the sake of humoring more bad math, I’m going to go ahead and guesstimate that $120 million x 19 games means $2.3 billion of productivity will be lost today.

On Google's 19th Birthday, do visit Google's home page and feel free to click on and explore all of Google's 19 different surprises through the spinning wheel.

