Wed September 27, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

How did John Travolta get so creepy?

‘Gotti’ explores life of New York mafia boss

John Travolta is stepping into the shoes of notorious Italian-American gangster Gambino family boss, John Gotti in new Hollywood crime drama ‘Gotti’.

From a story perspective, the movie tracks the important three decades of Gotti’s life as he transitioned from petty hood to orchestrating the hit on Paul Castellano which sent him on his upward trajectory to become the “Teflon Don.”

The film will be out in December this year.

John Gotti was an Italian-American gangster who became boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City. Gotti and his brothers grew up in poverty and turned to a life of crime at an early age.

