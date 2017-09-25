Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Annual International Circle of Light Festival begins in Moscow

The seventh annual International Circle of Light Festival has begun in Russia's capital Moscow.

Charming views, laser projections of lights and fireworks shook the eyes of viewers.

The light and audio artists from around the world are participating in the Circle of Light Festival on the Austinino Lake in front of Moscow's Bolshoi Theater.

Fireworks, laser lights, multi-functional projection, three-dimensional projection and a unique light show of special effects were arranged, gaining attention of thousands of people.

The festival that commenced on Sept 23 will continue till 27th.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Authorities arrest person with guns near White House

Authorities arrest person with guns near White House
Iran FM calls US ‘unreliable’

Iran FM calls US ‘unreliable’
Erdogan accuses Myanmar of ´Buddhist terror´ against Rohingya

Erdogan accuses Myanmar of ´Buddhist terror´ against Rohingya
Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10

Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10
Load More load more