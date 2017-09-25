Annual International Circle of Light Festival begins in Moscow

The seventh annual International Circle of Light Festival has begun in Russia's capital Moscow.

Charming views, laser projections of lights and fireworks shook the eyes of viewers.

The light and audio artists from around the world are participating in the Circle of Light Festival on the Austinino Lake in front of Moscow's Bolshoi Theater.

Fireworks, laser lights, multi-functional projection, three-dimensional projection and a unique light show of special effects were arranged, gaining attention of thousands of people.

The festival that commenced on Sept 23 will continue till 27th.