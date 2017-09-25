Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Uber says not clear what prompted London regulator to strip it of licence

LONDON: Uber said on Monday it was not clear what concerns London´s transport regulator had for stripping it of its licence as the taxi app battles to keep operating in one of the world´s wealthiest cities.

On Friday, the British capital´s regulator deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm´s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

"Sitting down with TfL (Transport for London) representatives as soon as possible would be the most helpful thing to really understand their concerns to work out what they are," Uber´s UK Head of Cities Fred Jones told BBC radio.

"It´s just not clear for us what their concerns might be."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

World's 'heaviest' woman Eman Ahmed dies

World's 'heaviest' woman Eman Ahmed dies
Indian fireworks factory blast kills nine

Indian fireworks factory blast kills nine
N. Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban

N. Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban
Russian general killed fighting IS in east Syria

Russian general killed fighting IS in east Syria
Load More load more