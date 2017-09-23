Sat September 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Amazing aerial view of China’s Hukou Waterfall

China’s Hukou Waterfall has been attracting visitors from far and wide.

The magnificent waterfall, located on the border area between North China’s Shanxi and Northwest Shaanxi provinces, is the biggest on Yellow River.

During autumn season, the Hukou Waterfall boasts as much as 1,500 cubic meters of water a second, creating a visual spectacle.

 

 

