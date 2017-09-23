UAE says Iran violates ´letter and spirit´ of nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS: The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it considers that Iran violates both the "letter and spirit" of the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.



"Two years have passed since Iran’s nuclear agreement with no sign of change in its hostile behavior; it continues to develop its nuclear program and violates the letter and spirit of that agreement," UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan told the UN General Assembly.

"Therefore we support enhanced controls on Iran’s nuclear program and continued assessment of the agreement and its provisions," he said.