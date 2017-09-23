Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

UAE says Iran violates ´letter and spirit´ of nuclear deal

UAE says Iran violates ´letter and spirit´ of nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS: The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it considers that Iran violates both the "letter and spirit" of the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.


"Two years have passed since Iran’s nuclear agreement with no sign of change in its hostile behavior; it continues to develop its nuclear program and violates the letter and spirit of that agreement," UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan told the UN General Assembly.

"Therefore we support enhanced controls on Iran’s nuclear program and continued assessment of the agreement and its provisions," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Defying Trump, Iran says will boost missile capabilities

Defying Trump, Iran says will boost missile capabilities
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits off northern California: USGS

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits off northern California: USGS
Siblings unite on Hajj after 15 years of no contact

Siblings unite on Hajj after 15 years of no contact
15 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey´s Black Sea coast

15 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey´s Black Sea coast
Load More load more