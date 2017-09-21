West Indies bowl against England in 2nd ODI

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the second day/night one-day international against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England were unchanged from the side that comfortably won the series opener by seven wickets at Old Trafford on Tuesday -- a match that saw Jonny Bairstow score his maiden one-day international hundred.

West Indies, however, were without star batsman Chris Gayle -- a hamstring strain suffered during the warm-up sidelining the big-hitting opener on his 38th birthday.

At an overcast Trent Bridge, long known for providing assistance to swing bowlers, paceman Miguel Cummins replaced leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo in the other change to West Indies´ XI at Old Trafford.

Their defeat in Manchester meant two-time former champions West Indies could no longer gain direct entry to the 2019 World Cup in England and will now have to take part in a qualifying competition instead.

Teams

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey

West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Rob Bailey (ENG), TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)