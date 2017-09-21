West Indies bowl against England in 2nd ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the second day/night one-day international against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
England were unchanged from the side that comfortably won the series opener by seven wickets at Old Trafford on Tuesday -- a match that saw Jonny Bairstow score his maiden one-day international hundred.
West Indies, however, were without star batsman Chris Gayle -- a hamstring strain suffered during the warm-up sidelining the big-hitting opener on his 38th birthday.
At an overcast Trent Bridge, long known for providing assistance to swing bowlers, paceman Miguel Cummins replaced leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo in the other change to West Indies´ XI at Old Trafford.
Their defeat in Manchester meant two-time former champions West Indies could no longer gain direct entry to the 2019 World Cup in England and will now have to take part in a qualifying competition instead.
Teams
England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey
West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams
Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Rob Bailey (ENG), TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
