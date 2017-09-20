Zuckerberg sought China's XI advice for baby’s name

WASHINGTON: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is reported to have consulted the Chinese President Xi Jinping for baby’s name in an attempt to make Facebook accessible to Chinese audience which is blocked in China since 2009.

The NY Times reported that at a White House dinner in 2015, Zuckerberg asked the Chinese president if he could suggest a name for his expected first child. Selecting first baby’s name is a ritual usually reserved for elders in the family or a fortune teller. According to sources, Xi declined this offer.

The Facebook boss has two daughters, Maxima and Augusta. In a 2016 Facebook post, Zuck along with his wife, Chan posted a video on the Chinese Lunar New Year in which they were speaking Mandarin and discussing Maxima's Chinese name, Chen Mingyu.

The Facebook has been trying hard to gain access to Chienese market but so far they aren’t successful.