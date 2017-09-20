Wed September 20, 2017
World

September 20, 2017

Video: Leopard falls into well in India

A leopard was rescued by forest officials from a well in  Indian state of Gujarat.

According to media reports, locals informed forest officials after spotting the animal in the well.

Indian media reported that leopard may have been searching for water when it fell into the well . It was not Immediately clear whether the animal was shifted to a zoo or released into the forest.

