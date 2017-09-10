Sun September 10, 2017
World

September 10, 2017

OIC raps Myanmar over Rohingya Muslims' persecution

ASTANA: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday censured the government of Myanmar over ongoing persecution of Rohingya Muslims and demanded the country to accept the United Nations Human Rights Council's fact finding mission to probe into all alleged violations of global human rights laws and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The OIC members took this stance in a meeting of heads of state and government of member states held exclusively to discuss the current situation of Muslim Rohingya community, on the sidelines of the first OIC Summit on science and technology, on the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting expressed grave concern over systematic brutal acts perpetrated by security forces forcing 270,000Muslims to displace to Bangladesh besides burning their houses and worship places.

The OIC members urged Myanmar government to take measures to immediately halt the dispersion and discriminatory practices against Rohingya Muslims and attempts to obliterate their Islamic culture.

They asked the government to eliminate root cause including the denial of citizenship based on the 1982Citizenship Act which led to statelessness and deprival of rights to Rohingyas.

The leaders of the Islamic world urged Myanmar government to take urgent measures for sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally and externally displaced population.

Calling for revival of peace through dialogue, the meeting called for early implementation of the commission headed by Kofi Anan on the issue.

It also called the members to join the efforts of international community towards lifting all restrictions on freedom of the movement in Rakhine state.

The OIC leaders expressed serious concerns over the huge influx towards Bangladesh and its humanitarian and security consequences for the host country and lauded the Bangladesh's assistance and humanitarian aid to the refugees.

The meeting appreciated Turkish president for taking initiative of convening the timely gathering as well as Kazakh President for hosting the event.

