Fri September 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Wife of Israeli prime minister faces possible graft trial

Wife of Israeli prime minister faces possible graft trial

JERUSALEM:  The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally told that she faces a possible trial over alleged misuse of public funds, the justice ministry said Friday.

"The attorney general has informed the counsel of Mrs. Sara Netanyahu, wife of the prime minister, that he is considering putting her on trial," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Malala urges Aung San Suu ki to speak up for Rohingya

Malala urges Aung San Suu ki to speak up for Rohingya
Strong message for Indian policy makers from Chinese state media

Strong message for Indian policy makers from Chinese state media
At least nine killed in Mexico quake; small tsunami triggered

At least nine killed in Mexico quake; small tsunami triggered
Bangladesh buries Rohingya shot dead in Myanmar

Bangladesh buries Rohingya shot dead in Myanmar
Load More load more