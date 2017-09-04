Mon September 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 4, 2017

Well done China, Pakistan's all-weather friend

China to build 50 schools in FATA

China to build 50 schools in FATA

KARACHI: China would build over 50 girls schools in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao announced late Sunday.

In a message on twitter, Lijian Zhao said, “Under the grant of ¥800 million announced by President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan in 2015, 50 schools would be built in FATA.”

This he said in response to state-run Radio report about Pakistan government steps being taken for reconstruction of destroyed girls school in FATA.

According to the Radio Pakistan report, the government is taking bold steps for reconstruction of girls schools, destroyed during war against terror in FATA.

There are 2248 girls School in FATA and two co-education based schools that also giving admission to girls on merit basis.

Over 1195 girls schools were affected by war on terror in these tribal agencies, of them, 555 were completely destroyed and 491 were partially affected.

About 895 schools have been rehabilitated and construction of remaining schools is under process.

