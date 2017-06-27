India's opposition can affect CPEC in short run: report

BEIJING: The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been affected in the short run due to New Delhi's objections, Indian media quoting a Chinese press report said.

It added that if Beijing and Islamabad are firm in their cooperation, they can dispel New Delhi's doubts.

India is protesting against the CPEC as it passes through Kashmir.

"Some people believe obstruction by India may become a stumbling block to the development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," an article in the official daily Global Times said.

In fact, India's "rejection" is mainly because the corridor passes through the ‘Pakistan-occupied’ Kashmir. The corridor's construction may be affected in the short term, but from a long-term perspective, China and Pakistan can dispel India's doubt to the maximum degree if they are firm about their cooperation and actively interact with neighbouring countries, it said.

The article written by a researcher who worked in Pakistan said Chinese investments there could make profits.

"The return rate of the CPEC for China is generally higher than that in other countries. Pakistan is required to pay 17 per cent of the investment deposit for each project," it said, providing rare details about the conditions laid down for Chinese investments in Pakistan.

"At present, China has invested in 51 projects in the CPEC, with 19 already completed. Pakistan has announced that the total investment has reached $50 billion. That number is based on projects that are currently running, and the final number will exceed it," the article said.

In addition to the CPEC, China has invested in more than 200 projects in Pakistan. Its investment in the Hualong One Nuclear Power project near Karachi amounted to $6.5 billion, it said.

The investments mainly focus on energy and infrastructure, which are urgently needed for Pakistan's economic development.