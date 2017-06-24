US assures continuing support after Pakistan bomb attacks

WASHINGTON: The United States has condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said that it would continue to work with the government to combat the threat of terrorism.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism. We stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region in their fight against terrorism," according to a statement issued by the US State Department.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced on Friday that coalition killed a key IS of Iraq and Syria financial facilitator with an airstrike in Abu Kamal, Syria on, June 16. Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi, a Syrian native and an experienced terrorist financial facilitator, moved millions of dollars for the terror organization's attack and logistics network.

He owned the Hanifa Currency Exchange in Abu-Kamal, which he used along with a network of global financial contacts to move money into and out of ISIS-controlled territory and across borders on behalf of the group, said a Pentagon report.

The US Treasury Department had on Dec. 13, 2016 imposed sanctions on al-Rawi and his company Hanifa Currency Exchange's branch in Abu Kamal, Dec. 13, 2016, which was the first US action specifically targeting ISIS-affiliated money-services businesses.

Al-Rawi pledged loyalty to ISIS in 2014 and used his network of global financial contacts to help ISIS conduct weapons and ammunition deals at a time when the terrorist group was seizing land and committing atrocities across Syria and Iraq.

In 2015, he facilitated ISIS financial transactions and money storage, including payments to ISIS foreign terrorist fighters; his property was also used by senior ISIS leaders for weekly meetings.