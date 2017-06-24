Panama Leaks: PM’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family on the directives of Supreme Court’s special bench.

Captain Safdar was interrogated by JIT for more than five hours at the Federal Judicial Academy, the headquarters of JIT.

A large number of party workers were present outside the academy, where strict security arrangements were made.

The Joint Investigation Team had summoned PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan to appear before it on June 24.

Speaking to media after appearing before the JIT, Captain (retd) Safdar said they were standing for the protection of 1973 constitution.

Terming Panama case a conspiracy against Pakistan, PM’s son-in-law said it is case against Nawaz Sharif who made the country a nuclear state.

He said he gave detailed reply of all questions, adding that the attitude of JIT team was good with him and all the team members were junior to him.

Earlier, Captain Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s husband, had filed a plea before the investigation team to change the date of his hearing, however, the JIT had rejected it and directed him to appear on June 24 along with the requisite documents as per initial orders.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PM’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had appeared before the JIT and recorded their statements.

The Supreme Court has directed the probing team to complete its investigation in the due time of 60 days.

On Friday, the JIT submitted its third and second last report in the Supreme Court.

The Panama JIT will present its final report on July 10.