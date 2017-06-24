Sat June 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 24, 2017

Share

Panama case: Rehman Malik appears before JIT

Panama case: Rehman Malik appears before JIT
Read More

Panama case: JIT submits its third report before SC

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe against offshore assets of Sharif family,...

Read More
Advertisement

Panama Leaks: PM’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar appears before JIT

Panama Leaks: PM’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family on the directives of Supreme Court’s special bench.

Captain Safdar was interrogated by JIT for more than five hours at the Federal Judicial Academy, the headquarters of JIT.

A large number of party workers were present outside the academy, where strict security arrangements were made.

The Joint Investigation Team had summoned PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan to appear before it on June 24.

Speaking to media after appearing before the JIT, Captain (retd) Safdar said they were standing for the protection of 1973 constitution.

Terming Panama case a conspiracy against Pakistan, PM’s son-in-law said it is case against Nawaz Sharif who made the country a nuclear state.

He said he gave detailed reply of all questions, adding that the attitude of JIT team was good with him and all the team members were junior to him.

Earlier, Captain Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s husband, had filed a plea before the investigation team to change the date of his hearing, however, the JIT had rejected it and directed him to appear on June 24 along with the requisite documents as per initial orders.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PM’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had appeared before the JIT and recorded their statements.

The Supreme Court has directed the probing team to complete its investigation in the due time of 60 days.

On Friday, the JIT submitted its third and second last report in the Supreme Court.

The Panama JIT will present its final report on July 10.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani girl tops Britain's Durham University Law School exam

Pakistani girl tops Britain's Durham University Law School exam
Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit
Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid

Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid
Piped water supply system in most cities of Sindh turns dysfunctional

Piped water supply system in most cities of Sindh turns dysfunctional
Load More load more