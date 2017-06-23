Fri June 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Close Al-Jazeera, cut ties with Iran, Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis

Close Al-Jazeera, cut ties with Iran, Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis

DUBAI: Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.

The demands aimed at ending the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years appear designed to quash a two decade-old foreign policy in which Qatar has punched well above its weight, striding the stage as a peace broker, often in conflicts in Muslim lands.

Doha's independent-minded approach, including a dovish line on Iran and support for militant groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, has incensed some of its neighbours who see it as a threat to their dynastic rule.

The list, compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain, which cut economic, diplomatic and travel ties to Doha on June 5, also demands the closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar, the official told Reuters.

Qatar must also announce it is severing ties with terrorist, ideological and sectarian organisations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh, al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Jabhat Fateh al Sham, formerly al Qaeda's branch in Syria, he said, and surrender all designated terrorists on its territory.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Chants against Saudi Arabia as Iran marks Quds Day

Chants against Saudi Arabia as Iran marks Quds Day
Suicide bomber kills 9 in western Iraq

Suicide bomber kills 9 in western Iraq
Afghanistan´s ´hill of widows´

Afghanistan´s ´hill of widows´
India renews its demand for consular access to spy Jadhav

India renews its demand for consular access to spy Jadhav
Load More load more