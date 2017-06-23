Indian Spy Kulbhushan files mercy petition to Pakistan army chief

RAWALPINDI: Indian spy Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage sabotage and terrorism has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

PR322/17

Indian Spy Kulbhushan files mercy petition to COAS seeking forgiveness for his espionage,terrorist & subversive activities.(1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/WwknZrQ5Is — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 22, 2017

"In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions"

Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds, said the statement.

Jhadev had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court which was rejected. Under the law he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the army chief (which he has done) and if rejected, subsequently to the President of Pakistan.

"His second confessional video, in which he can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage is also released so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan," the Pakistan Army said.