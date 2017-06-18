Sun June 18, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 17, 2017

Champions Trophy: Rs 2,000 crore bet on Pakistan-India final clash

NEW DELHI: Since this is the first time Pakistan and India will clash in the final of a cricket tournament in around 10 years, the bets are also very high.

According to estimates by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), around Rs 2,000 crore will be wagered on Champions Trophy final between Pakistan and India on Sunday, Indian media reported.

India appeared to be a clear favourite of bookies but not by a large margin. For instance, if one bets Rs 100 on India, and Kohli's team wins, one will get back around Rs 147, according to Betfair. On the other hand, if Pakistan wins, one will earn around Rs 300.

According to Rolland Landers, CEO of AIGF, it had been estimated that roughly a total of Rs 2 lakh crore was wagered on all matches that India play throughout the year.

Although gambling is illegal in most parts of India, Indians can lay their bets through UK websites using their international credit cards and e-wallets, said Landers as gambling being legal in the UK.

