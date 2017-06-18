Sun June 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Shahbaz Sharif appears before JIT, records statement

Shahbaz Sharif appears before JIT, records statement

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team, probing offshore assets of Sharif family in the light of Supreme Court, and recorded his statement.

Shabbaz Sharif, accompanied by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, arrived at Federal Judicial Academy approximately at 11:00 am. He remained with the probing team for more than three hours.

Shahbaz Sharif’s vehicle was driven there by Chaudhry Nisar.

Over  2,547 police officers have been deployed along the route of the judicial academy.

Shahbaz Sharif is the fourth member of Sharif family appearing before the JIT. On June 15, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was questioned by the probing team. Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had also been grilled by Panama JIT.

Later, taking to media, Shahbaz Sharif said, “I appeared before JIT on call notice served to me and have recorded my statement on Panama issue.”

“Appearance before JIT by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and me has proved that elected politicians respect the law of land,” he said and added “We have created history by appearing before the probing team.”

“I answered every question asked by the JIT according to my best knowledge,” said the Punjab Chief Minister.

“Sharif family’s personal business was ruined in the name of accountability,” he alleged.

Shahbaz Sharif claimed neither there was any corruption case against Sharif family in the past, not there would be in the future.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah
Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing

Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing
Eid expected on June 26

Eid expected on June 26
Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran

Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran
Load More load more