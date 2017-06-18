Shahbaz Sharif appears before JIT, records statement

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team, probing offshore assets of Sharif family in the light of Supreme Court, and recorded his statement.

Shabbaz Sharif, accompanied by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, arrived at Federal Judicial Academy approximately at 11:00 am. He remained with the probing team for more than three hours.

Shahbaz Sharif’s vehicle was driven there by Chaudhry Nisar.

Over 2,547 police officers have been deployed along the route of the judicial academy.

Shahbaz Sharif is the fourth member of Sharif family appearing before the JIT. On June 15, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was questioned by the probing team. Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had also been grilled by Panama JIT.

Later, taking to media, Shahbaz Sharif said, “I appeared before JIT on call notice served to me and have recorded my statement on Panama issue.”

“Appearance before JIT by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and me has proved that elected politicians respect the law of land,” he said and added “We have created history by appearing before the probing team.”

“I answered every question asked by the JIT according to my best knowledge,” said the Punjab Chief Minister.

“Sharif family’s personal business was ruined in the name of accountability,” he alleged.

Shahbaz Sharif claimed neither there was any corruption case against Sharif family in the past, not there would be in the future.